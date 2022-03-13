California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,183 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of EverQuote worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 108,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.13.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 66,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $976,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 13,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $206,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,262,503 shares of company stock worth $18,824,449 and sold 22,990 shares worth $355,664. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

