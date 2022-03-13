California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $431,000 Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389 in the last 90 days.

LegalZoom.com Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.