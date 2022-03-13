Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $137.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

