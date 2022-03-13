23,740 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,494,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,437,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $54.45 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.