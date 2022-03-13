VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.16% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $1,088,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.