Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of 8X8 worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 214,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46,194 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,040,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,503. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

