California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,862,742.74 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,862,742.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,001,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,373,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

