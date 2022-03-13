Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $1,701,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.