Wedbush Upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to “Neutral”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $342.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $340.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.87. Netflix has a 52 week low of $340.00 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

