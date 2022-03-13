Kurt L. Bagwell Sells 3,757 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $320.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.74. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $256.82 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

