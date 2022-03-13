Kurt L. Bagwell Sells 3,757 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $320.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.74. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $256.82 and a one year high of $391.15.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
