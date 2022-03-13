Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Yext’s FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

