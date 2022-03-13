Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $263,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUK opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $79,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

