Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:NRGV opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

Energy Vault develops sustainable energy storage solutions designed to utility-scale energy storage for grid resiliency. The company’s proprietary, gravity-based Energy Storage Technology and the Energy Storage Management and Integration Platform are intended to help utilities, independent power producers and large industrial energy users.

