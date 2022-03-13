Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,045 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

