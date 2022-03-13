Financial Analysis: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) vs. Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $955.04 million 8.96 $628.14 million $5.36 13.67 Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.95 $11.37 million ($0.21) -70.76

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 65.77% 11.03% 6.00% Global Net Lease 2.91% 0.69% 0.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kilroy Realty and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 1 7 0 2.88 Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $20.94, indicating a potential upside of 40.92%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Kilroy Realty pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out -761.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Global Net Lease on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle. The company was founded by John B. Kilroy, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

