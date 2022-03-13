Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $74.04 on Friday. Trex has a one year low of $67.77 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,571,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

