Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

COUP stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $286.22.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $7,862,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $18,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,245,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

