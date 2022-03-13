Comparing M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group 34.57% 8.88% 1.22%

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Independent Bank Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group $650.08 million 5.06 $224.75 million $5.21 14.70

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for M&F Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.97%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats M&F Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

