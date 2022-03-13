Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.64.

CHWY opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. Chewy has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,962.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

