Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Buckle has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,485,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

