Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

KNTE opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $37.92.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.