Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.70.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,512 shares of company stock worth $4,236,677 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.