Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Seabridge Gold worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SA opened at $18.26 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -365.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

