Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BSBK stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.96. Bogota Financial has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Masterson bought 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $33,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

