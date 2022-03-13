Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

CRBP stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. Research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.