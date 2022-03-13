Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Virtu Financial worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.