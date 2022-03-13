Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.35.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Elastic has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,320,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,883,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after buying an additional 348,165 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

