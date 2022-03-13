Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $145,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

NYSE:OR opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.