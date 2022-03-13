Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Forward Air worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.