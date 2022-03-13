Invesco Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth about $13,194,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

