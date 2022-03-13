Invesco Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 66.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 83.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

