Critical Analysis: SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) vs. DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) and DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and DTF Tax-Free Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 39.35% 5.99% 2.49% DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SLR Senior Investment and DTF Tax-Free Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and DTF Tax-Free Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $29.32 million 7.39 $13.92 million $0.72 18.75 DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

