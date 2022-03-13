Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.06

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 34902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

