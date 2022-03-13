Analyzing Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tritax Big Box REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.67% -5.05% -1.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 6.89 -$15.01 million ($0.94) -28.21

Tritax Big Box REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

