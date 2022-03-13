Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 9.5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 25,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 622,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Yalla Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Yalla Group by 180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yalla Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

