Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 12,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,242,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

