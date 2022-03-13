FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.25

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 18482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

