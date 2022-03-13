FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.25

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 18482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.
FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
