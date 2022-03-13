LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 505,851 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 7,212.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

