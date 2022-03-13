LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 505,851 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $20.99.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.78.
About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
