Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $19,383,734.08 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $19,383,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00.

Shares of MP opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,150,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after purchasing an additional 426,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,789,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

