Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
NASDAQ RAND opened at $16.03 on Friday. Rand Capital has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.
In other Rand Capital news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc bought 5,620 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 67.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
