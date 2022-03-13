Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.37 on Friday. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

