Short Interest in Esgen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ESACU) Drops By 36.7%

Esgen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esgen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Esgen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esgen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Esgen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,543,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Esgen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $337,000.

Get Esgen Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ESACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Esgen Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esgen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esgen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.