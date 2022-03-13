Piper Sandler Lowers Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target to $12.00

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTRS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.37.

In other news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $10,574,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

