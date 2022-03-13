J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $231.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $209.00.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.39.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $198.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after buying an additional 291,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.