J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $231.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $209.00.
JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.39.
NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $198.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $208.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.
In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after buying an additional 291,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.