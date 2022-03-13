Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $413.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $484.19.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $386.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.62. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $353.23 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

