Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will report $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $32.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.32. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

