Invesco Ltd. Acquires 4,120 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 709,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

