Invesco Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $181,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

