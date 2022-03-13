Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,500 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.11 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

