$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.25 million and the lowest is $5.22 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $32.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRTS shares. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $10.05 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $167.00 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.